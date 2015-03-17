U.S. and Gulf airlines set to clash at aviation summit

| WASHINGTON, March 17
WASHINGTON, March 17 Top executives of U.S. and
Gulf airlines will take their dispute over whether "open skies"
deals have led to unfair competition to a high-profile public
forum in Washington on Tuesday as each side ramps up efforts to
sway U.S. regulators.
Three U.S. airlines have accused their competitors from the
Gulf of receiving more than $40 billion in government subsidies,
and have called on the White House to address the claims in
talks on "Open Skies" with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways and Etihad
Airways have denied the allegations, saying U.S. airlines have
lost market share because of their inferior service.
The Obama administration has said in statements that it
takes the competition concerns of the U.S. airlines seriously,
but remains "committed to the Open Skies policy which has
greatly benefitted the traveling public, the U.S. aviation
industry...and the broader U.S. economy."
Airline industry executives are expected to address the
dispute on Tuesady at a conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce. Etihad's Chief Executive Officer James Hogan will
kick off the debate with a speech at 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT),
following a speech by Carsten Spohr, chief executive officer of
Lufthansa Group.
In the meantime, the U.S. and Gulf airlines have assembled
teams of high-profile Washington insiders to help argue their
case.
Working for the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, a
coalition of Delta Air Lines Inc, United Continental
Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and
their labor unions, are legal counsel from WilmerHale with
extensive experience in trade negotiation and a former director
of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Lobbying for Emirates is John Byerly, a former deputy
assistant secretary for transportation affairs in the U.S.
Department of State, according to a publicly filed disclosure.
As the sides jostle for U.S. regulators' favor, a development
in Europe may have added to the pressure that the Gulf carriers
face as well.
The European Commission said last week that it will address
French and German concerns over the alleged subsidies when it
proposes a commercial aviation agreement with the Gulf region
later this year.
