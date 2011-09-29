United-Continental can merge flights - court

* United pilots: inadequate training could imperil safety
* Seeks FAA certification for joint flights by November
Sept 29 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N)
may combine the flight operations of its merger partners on
Friday, a federal judge ruled, over the objections of United
pilots who said they lacked proper training in the company's
new procedures.
U.S. District Judge Sterling Johnson on Thursday denied
United pilots' request for a temporary restraining order to
block the flight integration. The pilots' argument, that the
training shortfall would endanger the public, was "too
speculative" to justify pushing back the deadline, he said.
United and Continental, which merged last year, planned to
begin operating flights under a unified set of procedures
Friday, as it seeks approval from the Federal Aviation
Administration for a single operation certificate as soon as
November.
The United chapter of the Air Lines Pilots Association
filed suit in Brooklyn on Monday asking the court for a delay
until the union could negotiate its members' concerns before a
labor arbitration board.
A United spokeswoman said the airline would continue to
proceed with its training procedures, which had been developed
in consultation with the FAA.
A spokesman for the APLA could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The case is Air Line Pilots Association v. United Airlines
Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
New York, no. 11-4661.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Richard Chang)