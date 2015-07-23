U.S. airlines return to fuel hedging, get burned again

| July 23
July 23 At least two U.S. airlines have started
hedging their fuel costs after a months-long hiatus. The early
result: more losses.
Southwest Airlines Co and United Continental Holdings
Inc have added new hedges against a rise in oil prices
just months after bets last year cost them hundreds of millions
of dollars. With U.S. crude prices falling 21 percent since
early June, Southwest appeared to regret the decision.
"We were concerned that market prices would continue to
escalate, so we did add some positions for the second half of
this year," Southwest's Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo said
on an investor call Thursday.
At July 20 prices, those hedges will cost Southwest $308
million when they settle this year. Through 2018, Southwest said
its hedge book is $1.3 billion in the red, although that could
change if prices rise.
Contracts now cover 40 percent of its expected fuel use in
2016 and 2017, up from 10 percent and 30 percent covered,
respectively, as of April, filings show.
"We're mostly focused now on working our current position
off, burning that position off in the most cost-effective way,"
Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on the call.
Cheap oil has been a boon to airline profits, typically
offsetting hedge losses because fuel comprises about a third of
airlines' operating expenses. Southwest earned $608 million last
quarter, and United posted a $1.19 billion profit.
While hedging can insure against soaring fuel costs as it
did for Southwest a decade ago, in recent months carriers that
did not hedge such as American Airlines Group Inc have
emerged as winners.
The oil glut, which depressed prices more than 50 percent
since June 2014, resulted in hedged airlines doling out cash to
parties on the other side of the bets and paying to exit
contracts before more losses piled on.
When prices crept up this spring, locking in fuel prices
again seemed smart until July trading reversed the rise.
United has begun building a "small" hedge for 2016 and will
be "opportunistic" when considering more, its Chief Financial
Officer John Rainey told investors Thursday.
By contrast, Delta Air Lines Inc has not
"materially" changed its hedges since February, Chief Financial
Officer Paul Jacobson said last week.
"We've been kind of sitting back, watching the market," he
said.
Losses from old hedges are expected to cost United and Delta
more than $200 million each this quarter.
