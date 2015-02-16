Europe's airlines race for Wi-Fi in battle for passengers and new revenues

* Major European carriers to launch trials in 2015
* Onboard Wi-Fi offers retail, advertising revenues
* Hardware providers, mobile companies also set to gain
* GRAPHIC: In-flight Wi-Fi: link.reuters.com/juw93w
By Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young
BERLIN/LONDON, Feb 16 Europe's airlines are
racing to add Wi-Fi to their planes, eager to attract
Internet-hungry customers in a cut-throat short-haul market and
potentially add millions of dollars of revenue through
entertainment, services and advertising.
U.S. airline passengers already have a chance of accessing
Wi-Fi on 66 percent of miles flown, against a worldwide average
of 24 percent, according to data from Routehappy, which rates
flights worldwide on amenities such as seats and entertainment.
In Europe, adoption of a ground-to-air service such as that
in the United States, is harder due to the number of countries
in the region, while satellite-based services have been too
costly for short flights.
But with more satellites being sent up, bringing costs down,
and airlines more aware of the money-making possibilities, price
is no longer such a stumbling block, industry watchers say.
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Ryanair
and Vueling are some of the major European
carriers looking at on-board Wi-Fi on short-haul flights,
following low-cost carrier Norwegian, which offers it
for free on 74 of its 76 Boeing 737s.
As well as potentially charging passengers to stream TV
shows and music on their mobile devices during flights of a
couple of hours or less, airlines can use onboard connectivity
to offer restaurant bookings, shopping or hotel offers in
conjunction with advertisers and partners.
"Nowhere else in the world do you get that captive audience
where you know everything about the people that got on the plane
and what kind of advertisements you should offer them," said
Robin Cole, Vice-President Global Business Development at Global
Eagle Entertainment, which provides satellite-based
Wi-Fi for airlines Norwegian and Southwest.
Global Eagle is due to trial a fee-paying system on two Air
France A320s this summer in conjunction with mobile firm Orange
, and believes the retail and sponsorship opportunities
of onboard Wi-Fi could boost industry revenues by hundreds of
millions of dollars a year.
BECOMING A BASIC NEED
The revenue opportunities are attracting attention across
the European industry, with low-cost carriers particularly quick
to move, said AT Kearney consultant Rene Steinhaus. "There's a
huge logic to having Wi-Fi on board, even in Europe," he said.
Ryanair will use advertising or other revenue streams to
ensure Wi-Fi access doesn't add to its costs, CEO Michael
O'Leary said, adding it had begun talks with mobile phone
companies over charges, and with technical companies over
fitting the lightest possible aerials for the lowest cost.
In the United States, moves by low-cost carriers such as
JetBlue to offer basic onboard Wi-Fi services for free
were putting pressure on mainline carriers, Routehappy data
research manager Jason Rabinowitz said.
Britain's Inmarsat, which partners with Honeywell
to offer Internet onboard using its satellites and the
U.S. company's hardware, currently has over a 9 percent share of
the commercial cabin connectivity market.
"It's growing faster than anything else in the space that I
can think of. Almost every airline in the world is asking about
it right now," Jeff Sare, Inmarsat's vice president for Airline
Market Development, told Reuters.
Another company that stands to gain is Panasonic-owned
AeroMobile, which provides mobile coverage within the
aircraft via satellite for a fee that appears on a customer's
usual mobile bill. Marketing and revenue development director
Jack Gordon said it expected to announce a deal with a major
European short-haul carrier this year.
Lufthansa Systems, whose BoardConnect platform provides
in-flight entertainment and connectivity on shorter flights,
expects airlines will have to offer Internet onboard within the
next two to four years.
"Costs for data transfer are falling rapidly and customers
are putting pressure on airlines," said Norbert Mueller, head of
BoardConnect. "Wireless Internet has become something of a basic
need."
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Editing
by Mark Potter)