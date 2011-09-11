Airline stocks set to climb -Barron's

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Airline stocks look set to
rise after being pushed down by dialed-back earnings
expectations, high fuel prices and an uncertain U.S. economic
recovery, according to a report in the Sept. 12 issue of
Barron's.
United Continental (UAL.N), Delta (DAL.N), Alaska Air Group
(ALK.N), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and JetBlue (JBLU.O) are
particularly good bets, according to the report.
The airline industry has steadily grown profits this year
despite a jump in fuel prices, an improvement in a tougher
business environment that has not been reflected in airline
stock prices, Barron's reported.
Industry debt levels remain high, but some companies
including Delta are reducing their leverage. Airline companies,
in general, have significant amounts of cash.
One stock that risk-averse investors might steer clear of
is AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, Barron's
wrote, noting that its high cost structure means it is losing
money. AMR was the only major carrier to avoid bankruptcy, but
that means it didn't restructure its pricey labor agreements,
Barron's wrote.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Leslie Adler)