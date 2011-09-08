Air Liquide issues debt in Chinese currency

* Says is first in France to do so

* Follows several multinationals into "dim sum" market

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Sept 8 France's Air Liquide (AIRP.PA), the global leader in industrial gases, said on Thursday it had issued its first-ever bonds denominated in Chinese yuan and was the first company in France to do so.

The company is following a small but growing number of Western multinationals into the so-called "dim sum" market.

The amount raised -- 1.75 billion yuan ($274 million) -- is relatively small, but Air Liquide said it marked a diversification of funding sources and showed international investor confidence in the group.

"The bond proceeds will contribute to the financing of the development of Air Liquide's activities in China," the company said. It employs more than 3,500 staff and operates more than 40 plants in China, a market that helped buoy its first-half 2011 results despite Japan's earthquake and turmoil in North Africa. [ID:nLDE77001W]

As of July, only five foreign multinationals had tapped the "dim sum" market: McDonald's (MCD.N), Caterpillar (CAT.N), Unilever (UNc.AS), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Fonterra. [ID:nN17601907]

But even then the market averaged a good five to 10 deals per week and outstanding bonds had swelled to more than 130 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)