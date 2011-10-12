Air New Zealand says more Dreamliner delays possible

SINGAPORE Oct 12 The CEO of Air New Zealand
said on Wednesday that further delays are possible in
the delivery of Boeing 787 Dreamliners it has ordered and
the carrier is negotiating with Boeing to be compensated.
"We would not be surprised to see further delays, but we
have not yet been advised formally if there are any further
delays," the company's chief executive, Rob Fyfe, told Reuters
in an interview.
The carrier is expected to receive its first Dreamliner by
the end of 2013, a three-year delay from its original schedule.
It has ordered eight of the carbon-composite aircraft.
Fyfe reiterated that Air New Zealand is expected to post
better results in the current financial year ending June 2012,
boosted by NZ$30 million ($23.38 million) in additional revenue
arising from the World Cup rugby championship.
($1 = 1.283 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Matt Driskill)