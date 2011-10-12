UPDATE 1-Air New Zealand says more Dreamliner delays possible

(Adds details, background)
SINGAPORE Oct 12 The CEO of Air New Zealand
said on Wednesday that further delays are possible in
the delivery of Boeing 787 Dreamliners it has ordered and
the carrier is negotiating with Boeing to be compensated.
The carrier is expected to receive its first of eight
Dreamliner aircraft by the end of 2013 after a three-year delay.
"We would not be surprised to see further delays, but we
have not yet been advised formally if there are any further
delays," the company's chief executive, Rob Fyfe, told Reuters
in an interview.
The arrival of the carbon-composite aircraft is expected to
help Air New Zealand to retire the ageing Boeing 747-400
aircraft from its fleet. It has five jumbo jets in operation
each with an average age of nearly 17 years, according to its
website.
Fyfe reiterated that Air New Zealand is expected to post
better results in the current financial year ending June 2012,
boosted by NZ$30 million ($23.38 million) in additional revenue
arising from the World Cup rugby championship.
However he said that the company was "very nervous about
what is going on in Europe and the North American economies in
particular," he said on the sidelines of an industry conference
in Singapore.
Air New Zealand Ltd reported a second-half loss because of
disasters and high fuel prices, although it has fared better
than many of its competitors during tough times. It posted a net
profit of NZ$81 million for the year ended June 30, compared
with NZ$82 million last year.
($1 = 1.283 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)