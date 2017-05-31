Air New Zealand expects earnings to exceed NZ$525 mln in 2017

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces plans to list options on Altice USA
* CBOE Holdings Inc - announced it plans to list options on altice usa inc
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
The airline had said in reporting its half-year results in February that it forecast full-year earnings of NZ$475 million to NZ$525 million.
If the forecast results are met, they would be the airline's second-highest ever after it posted record earnings before tax of NZ$663 million in full-year 2016 thanks to a booming New Zealand economy and record tourism levels.
($1 = 1.4120 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* CBOE Holdings Inc - announced it plans to list options on altice usa inc
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million