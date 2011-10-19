UPDATE 1-Air NZ being compensated by Boeing on 787 delays

* Air NZ to spend up to $270 mln on new planes

* Expanding ATR fleet to improve services, demand

* Confirms compensation from Boeing on Dreamliner delays (Recasts, new headline, adds quotes, detail on Boeing)

WELLINGTON, Oct 19 Air New Zealand has been compensated for delays in receiving its Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes and is in talks for more, while it will also spend up to $270 million to upgrade its domestic fleet, the airline said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Rob Fyfe told a media briefing on the domestic fleet expansion that Boeing has made offers to Air NZ over the delays in delivery of the Dreamliner.

"We have received compensation, the package is confidential, there's a further round of compensation negotiations currently underway for the more recent delays," he said in reply to a question.

He said the Dreamliner, originally expected in service in 2010, remained the right aircraft for Air NZ's long haul international flights.

On Tuesday the airline confirmed that it was pressing on with acquiring the light-weight and fuel-efficient Dreamliners despite production delays which have seen its arrival delayed until 2014.

The national carrier said it will buy seven new ATR72-600 planes from France's Aerospatiale with options on another five for use on secondary domestic routes.

Fyfe said the domestic fleet upgrade was designed to improve services and bolster demand, with the new planes starting to arrive from late next year.

"This order potentially doubles the size of Air New Zealand's ATR fleet and will put a further two million seats into the New Zealand regional market annually," he said.

The carrier, which has a near monopoly on most domestic routes, currently uses ATR72-500 turboprop, Bombardier Q300, and Beechcraft 1900D planes on regional services.

It uses Boeing 737-300 and Airbus 320 aircraft on flights between the main centres, where it competes with Qantas budget offshoot JetStar.

Shares in Air NZ, nearly three-quarters owned by the New Zealand government, last traded up 1 percent at NZ$1.06. ($1=NZ$1.26) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)