Man arrested with fireworks at Philadelphia airport

March 29 A Pennsylvania man was arrested at
Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday after checkpoint
agents found flash powder and fireworks in his carry-on bag,
authorities said.
The passenger, Joseph Picklo, 28, of Dallas, Pennsylvania,
was being screened for a United Airlines flight to San
Francisco when a plastic bottle filled with flash powder was
found in his carry-on bag, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and
Firearms (ATF) said in a statement.
The Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement
M-80 fireworks also were found in the bag.
The TSA agents found the items at 5:42 a.m. while screening
the bag. The checkpoint was shut down for 40 minutes while the
Philadelphia police bomb squad removed the items.
Picklo faces a federal charge of trying to carry an
explosive device aboard a plane, the ATF said.
Victoria Lupica, an airport spokeswoman, said the man told
officers he had not been aware that the items were in his bag.
Thursday's was the latest in a string of security issues
involving U.S. airline travel this week.
On Tuesday, a JetBlue Airways flight from New York
to Las Vegas was forced to land in Amarillo, Texas, after
witnesses said the pilot yelled incoherently about religion and
the 2001 hijack attacks and pounded on a locked cockpit door
before passengers subdued him.
The same day, a passenger on a US Airways flight
from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Fort Myers, Florida, was
arrested after witnesses said she attacked members of the flight
crew.