UPDATE 2-Some LaGuardia, JFK airport workers to strike starting Wednesday

(Adds Command Security Corp and union comments, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
July 21 Some security workers and baggage
handlers at New York's John F. Kennedy International and
LaGuardia airports plan to strike starting on Wednesday night,
their union said on Tuesday, potentially affecting travelers and
airline operations.
Workers employed by Command Security Corp's
subsidiary Aviation Safeguards, who also include wheelchair
attendants, have voted to strike starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday,
the service workers union 32BJ SEIU said in a statement. They
say the security services provider has threatened to fire them
for organizing for higher wages and benefits.
Command Security's Chief Executive Officer Craig Coy told
Reuters the allegations were false and denied the company is
anti-union.
"We have plans in place with our customers and the Port
Authority, and we don't anticipate any significant airport
operations disruptions," he said in a phone interview, referring
to the agency that operates the two airports.
Coy said only 250 workers are expected to strike, although a
union official said she expects some 1,200 to participate.
The union official said she does not know how long the
strike will last, and does not expect regulators to intervene to
halt it.
Delta Air Lines Inc, which contracts Aviation
Safeguards, according to the union, said it would be "taking
measures to ensure that our more than 35,000 customers booked
through LaGuardia on Thursday are not affected." United
Continental Holdings Inc said it has contingency plans
in place.
Delta could see a slight effect on revenue from the walkout
if business travelers rebook to airlines less reliant on
Aviation Safeguards, according to aviation industry consultant
Robert Mann.
"It would be along the lines of a localized weather event,"
he said.
Still, Mann said the demands of lower wage workers could
loom as a growing issue for the industry.
"Living wage is a huge issue at the level of the thousands
of employees that do this sort of work," he said.
The union said in its statement that airport workers were
struggling to survive even as "the airlines have been making
record profits and the Port Authority has approved billions of
dollars to modernize LaGuardia airport."
The Port Authority said in a statement that it "has taken
significant steps in recent years to encourage wage and benefit
increases for employees of airline contractors at its airports."
The interstate agency added that it will try to avoid
disruptions stemming from the strike.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)