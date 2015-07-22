UPDATE 1-LaGuardia, JFK workers suspend plans to strike Wednesday - union

(Adds company and union comments, background)

July 22 Command Security Corp employees who work at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport have called off plans to strike on Wednesday, the 32BJ SEIU service workers union said.

In a statement, the security services provider said it reached an agreement with the employees that maintained "their right to choose representation or not," and "guaranteed a peaceful environment in which to make this decision."

A strike could have had an impact on Delta Air Lines Inc , which contracts the workers, although the airline said on Tuesday that it was taking measures to ensure its customers would not be affected.

Rival airline United Continental Holdings Inc also said it had contingency plans in place and did not expect an impact on operations.

According to the union, Command Security Corp threatened to fire workers who were organizing for higher wages and benefits via union representation. The company has denied the allegations and said it is not anti-union.

The 32BJ SEIU union, which does not yet represent the airport workers in the eyes of regulators, said the settlement ensured that Command Security Corp "will recognize 32BJ as the employees' union of choice and agree to bargain a contract, if a majority of employees sign cards authorizing 33BJ to be their union representative through a card check procedure."

At a rally on Wednesday, the union turned its sights to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs all the airports in the metropolitan New York area.

"We're going to go to Port Authority and demand that they finally take a vote to raise the wages of airport workers," an official at the union said.

The interstate agency maintains that it has taken significant steps in recent years to encourage wage and benefit increases for contractors at the airports. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)