公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五

New Issue-Air Products & Chemicals sells $400 mln in notes

Sept 6 Air Products and Chemicals Inc on
Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS 

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 1.2 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.896   FIRST PAY    4/15/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.221 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/13/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

