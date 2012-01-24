UPDATE 1-Air Products Q1 rev misses Wall Street view

Jan 24 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
posted an in-line quarterly profit but the industrial
gas supplier's revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by
weaker volumes.
"Economic growth continued to slow this quarter, depressing
volumes and limiting earnings growth," Chief Executive John
McGlade said in a statement.
Net profit fell to $292 million, or $1.36 a share, from $296
million, or $1.35 a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $2.42 billion.
Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn $1.36
a share, on revenue of $2.53 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.