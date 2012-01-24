版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 19:44 BJT

UPDATE 1-Air Products Q1 rev misses Wall Street view

Jan 24 Air Products and Chemicals Inc posted an in-line quarterly profit but the industrial gas supplier's revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weaker volumes.

"Economic growth continued to slow this quarter, depressing volumes and limiting earnings growth," Chief Executive John McGlade said in a statement.

Net profit fell to $292 million, or $1.36 a share, from $296 million, or $1.35 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $2.42 billion.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn $1.36 a share, on revenue of $2.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐