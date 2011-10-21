CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Air Products profit meets Street's forecast

(Corrects to show earnings met Wall Street expectations)

* Fiscal Q4 $1.51 vs. Wall Street forecast $1.51

* Revenue up 11 pct; narrowly misses Street

Oct 21 Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD.N) posted a quarterly profit in line with Wall Street's expectations on Friday due to strong sales of bulk industrial gases and material to electronics producers.

For the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, the company reported net income of $324.8 million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $272.1 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.51 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.61 billion. Analysts expected $2.62 billion. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)