版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 17:55 BJT

Linde's buy of Air Products European homecare cleared in EU

BRUSSELS, April 18 German industrial gases maker Linde AG won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy the European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $750 million.

The medical homecare business mostly focuses on supplying oxygen and other treatments to patients in their own homes.

The acquisition will make Linde a strong No. 2 in the sector after French group Air Liquide SA.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not significantly change the existing market in the countries concerned: Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐