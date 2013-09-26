版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 19:14 BJT

Air Products to look for new CEO, add 3 independent directors

Sept 26 Air Products & Chemicals Inc said it would look for a successor to Chief Executive John McGlade and add three new independent directors, months after activist investor Bill Ackman unveiled his stake in the company.

McGlade will retire in 2014.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has agreed to vote in favor of the company's nominees for directors at the 2014 annual meeting, Air Products said in a statement.

