公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Air Products' profit up on lower costs

July 24 Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc said quarterly profit rose 48 percent as lower costs offset weakness in Europe and Asia.

Profit rose to $484.5 million, or $2.26 per share, in the third quarter from $326.5 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $2.34 billion.

