Air Products profit up 23 percent on sales to energy customers

Jan 23 Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more to customers in energy, refining, chemical and metallurgical industries worldwide.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $276.9 million, or $1.30 per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $225.9 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 10 percent to $2.56 billion.

