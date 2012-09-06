版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 02:17 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Air Products notes A2

Sept 6 Air Products and Chemicals Inc : * Moody's assigns a2 rating to air products' new 5 year notes * Rpt-moody's assigns a2 rating to air products' new 5 year notes

