Air Serbia's H1 operating revenue up 29 percent

BELGRADE Aug 19 Air Serbia reported a 29
percent rise in first-half operating revenue to 95.5 million
euros ($105.7 million) on Wednesday.
Passenger numbers rose by 19 percent 1.12 million, said Air
Serbia, which is 49 percent owned by Etihad Airways of the
United Arab Emirates.
Traffic measured in available seat kilometres rose by 10
percent to 1.74 billion, it said in a statement.
Last year, Air Serbia, which in 2013 emerged from the now
defunct JAT Airways, recorded a net profit of 2.7 million euros
on revenue of 262 million.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said last week that Air
Serbia might lease an Airbus A330 passenger plane for flights to
New York which are expected to start in the first quarter of
2016.
Flights from Belgrade to the United States were cancelled in
1992 due to Yugoslav wars and an international embargo.
The airline currently operates a fleet of 20 aircraft
comprising Airbus, ATR and Boeing models serving
40 destinations directly and an additional 41 airports through
codeshare agreements.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Jason Neely)