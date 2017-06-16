AIRSHOW-Airbus to add winglets to A380 to boost sales - sources

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
PARIS, June 16 Europe's Airbus plans to upgrade its A380 superjumbo with fuel-saving wingtip devices, or winglets, in an effort to boost slow sales of the mammoth jet, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The latest modifications to the world's largest airliner will be announced at next week's Paris Airshow, they said.
Plans for the wing modification were first reported by Reuters in March as part of a programme of efficiency improvements tentatively dubbed A380-plus.
"We have always said the A380 has further efficiency upside potential," an Airbus spokesman said, declining further comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.