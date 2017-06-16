AIRSHOW-Airbus to add winglets to A380 to boost sales - sources

PARIS, June 16 Europe's Airbus plans to upgrade its A380 superjumbo with fuel-saving wingtip devices, or winglets, in an effort to boost slow sales of the mammoth jet, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The latest modifications to the world's largest airliner will be announced at next week's Paris Airshow, they said.

Plans for the wing modification were first reported by Reuters in March as part of a programme of efficiency improvements tentatively dubbed A380-plus.

"We have always said the A380 has further efficiency upside potential," an Airbus spokesman said, declining further comment.

