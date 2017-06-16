版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:35 BJT

AIRSHOW-Airbus to add winglets to A380 to boost sales - sources

PARIS, June 16 Europe's Airbus plans to upgrade its A380 superjumbo with fuel-saving wingtip devices, or winglets, in an effort to boost slow sales of the mammoth jet, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The latest modifications to the world's largest airliner will be announced at next week's Paris Airshow, they said.

Plans for the wing modification were first reported by Reuters in March as part of a programme of efficiency improvements tentatively dubbed A380-plus.

"We have always said the A380 has further efficiency upside potential," an Airbus spokesman said, declining further comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐