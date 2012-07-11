UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-CIT Leasing orders 10 Airbus A330 planes

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 CIT Leasing
has placed a firm order for 10 Airbus A330
passenger jets, worth around $2.3 billion at list prices, the
two firms said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.
The order comprises a previously unannounced order for five
planes agreed earlier this year and a new air show order of
five, Jeff Knittel, head of CIT's transportation financing unit,
said.
The deal includes the first commitment to the new
longer-range version of the A330 announced by Airbus on Monday,
the European planemaker said.
The longer-range engine comes as an option on the planes.
The deal means CIT now has 51 A330s on order.