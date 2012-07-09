版本:
中国
2012年 7月 9日 星期一 19:09 BJT

AIRSHOW-Air Lease orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes

LONDON, July 9 Air Lease Corp has ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes, it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday

Air Lease said the order included 60 737 MAX 8 and 15 737 MAX 9 planes.

