AIRSHOW-Air Lease orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors take profits after record day
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, July 9 Air Lease Corp has ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes, it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday
Air Lease said the order included 60 737 MAX 8 and 15 737 MAX 9 planes.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
MUNICH, Germany, March 2 German worker opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
* Q4 same-store sales, excl. fuel, fall 0.7 pct vs. est. +0.1 pct