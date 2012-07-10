AIRSHOW-BAE Systems hopeful for UAE U-turn over Eurofighter

* Positive on chances of clinching UAE Eurofighter deal
* Hopes to close Oman Eurofighter deal by end of 2012
* BAE competing with Lockheed for U.S. training contract
* U.S. T-X contract for 350 jets, worth around $10 bln
By Rhys Jones
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Britain's BAE
Systems believes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has
"real and genuine" interest in buying 60 of its Eurofighter
Typhoon jets instead of the French Dassault Rafale.
"I think the interest is real and genuine as does the
British government and we are working hard to put a package
together for 60 planes for the UAE," BAE Systems' business
development director Alan Garwood told Reuters at the
Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.
"We could tell by the questions they (the UAE government)
were asking us that they were serious."
The UAE was expected to finalise a $10 billion agreement
with Dassault last year but the talks faltered after the UAE
said the terms were uncompetitive and unworkable.
Garwood said the British government's improved relationship
with Abu Dhabi, the failure of talks with Dassault and recent
new business wins for BAE in the Gulf state make it confident it
can clinch the deal.
Stealing back the UAE deal would be a coup for BAE's
Eurofighter consortium which earlier this year lost out on a $20
billion deal to sell 126 fighters to India which chose the
Dassault Rafale as preferred bidder.
The Eurofighter consortium is made up of BAE, Italy's Alenia
and European aerospace and defence group EADS.
Garwood said BAE would also look to tie up a deal to sell 12
Typhoon jets to Oman by the end of the year.
"We'll start formal negotiations with Oman towards the end
of August I would imagine. The two governments have targeted it
for completion this year and we want it done this year as well,"
he said.
"I see no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that."
Analysts estimate the sale, which Reuters last week reported
was close, could be worth up to $2 billion.
Malaysia is considering buying up to 36 Typhoon jets as
well, said Garwood.
The British weapons maker is also battling it out with U.S.
rival Lockheed Martin for a $10 billion contract to
provide a fleet of new training jets to the U.S. air force.
If successful, BAE, which is working on its bid with
American firms Northrop Grumman and L-3, could provide
the United States with 350 of its Hawk training jets. A decision
over the T-X programme, as it is known, is expected by 2014.
"The funding is there for this apparently ... We're in for
it and we are confident that the system can yield very high
pilot output for the United States," said Garwood.
BAE, battling shrinking European and American defence
budgets, has been forced to cut thousands of jobs at home and
abroad due to public spending cuts in recent months.