AIRSHOW-Boeing expects 747 orders this year

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 Boeing Co
expects orders for the passenger version of its revamped 747
this year, it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday, adding
the plane was gaining a following since it entered service.
"There are some very, very active campaigns right now," said
Pat Shanahan, senior vice president and general manager of
airplane programs for Boeing commercial planes.
"We expect a series of orders for the next few months and
over the next year from all parts of the globe."
Boeing so far this year has booked no orders for the 747-8,
its biggest passenger plane which competes with the Airbus
A380.
Deutsche Lufthansa took delivery of the first new
747-8 Intercontinental, an upgraded, elongated version of the
classic 747, earlier this year.
In May, the head of Lufthansa's fleet management told
reporters he was not happy with the weight of the jumbo jet, but
added that would not restrict his airline's use of the plane.