AIRSHOW-Bombardier sticks to 2012 CSeries flight goal

* Analyst says maiden flight could slip into 2013
* Company sees opportunity with U.S. airlines
By Karen Jacobs
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Canada's
Bombardier said on Wednesday it hopes for a sales
boost from first flight of its CSeries single-aisle plane that
it still hopes to make by year-end, despite concerns among
industry analysts that the maiden flight could slip into 2013.
"For now, we're still driving very hard for first flight at
the end of this year," Guy Hachey, president and chief operating
officer for Bombardier Aerospace, said in an interview during
the Farnborough Airshow.
He said the first flight would be a key milestone that could
accelerate orders for the C-Series, which represents
Bombardier's attempt to compete in the narrowbody plane market
with promises of lower operating and fuel costs.
"Right now we're still fighting a little bit of 'Oh, this is
a paper plane, it's unproven,'" Hachey said.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said first flight
of the CSeries could slip to 2013, saying assembly of the first
plane hasn't yet begun and citing uncertainty regarding delivery
of fly-by-wire systems.
"We suspect that a three- to six-month delay would not come
as a shock to anyone who is following the program closely given
that the company has been suggesting that the schedule is very
challenging," BMO said in a note to clients this week.
Through Wednesday, the C-Series had garnered two orders
during the airshow. Bombardier said Latvia-based Air Baltic
signed a letter of intent to buy 10 planes with purchase rights
for 10 more, and the company also announced an order of 15
planes from an undisclosed customer.
The C-Series has 138 firm orders so far, and Hachey said he
expected more to come. He said the fact that Boeing and Airbus
have sold out delivery slots for planes would work to the
CSeries' advantage.
Hachey also said his company hoped to secure orders from
U.S. airlines for regional jets, but he added those carriers
were taking longer to make purchase decisions in wake of
economic concerns.
"Generally I would say that the U.S. airlines are probably
waiting a bit longer on their decisions," Hachey said. But once
they are ready to order, "I think there's going to be huge
opportunity for us in the U.S.," he added.
Shares in Bombardier dipped on Wednesday after a
new competitor won a large regional jet order that some industry
watchers had expected the Montreal-based plane-maker to win.
U.S. regional airline SkyWest Inc is buying 100
regional jets from Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
SkyWest is the largest operator of Bombardier's CRJ regional
jets and was expected to purchase more, National Bank Financial
analyst Cameron Doerksen said in a note to clients.