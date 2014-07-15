AIRSHOW-Airbus Group CEO says A330neo sales support investment decision

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 The chief executive of Airbus Group said the first two days' sales of its newly revamped jet had backed up the group's decision to invest in the model.

"Over 100 330neos by the second day is a good start for this new member of the family," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Farnborough air show.

Airbus unveiled the new plane on Monday and has signed up three lessors and Asian low-cost airline AirAsia for the plane already.

Enders said it was a good deal for shareholders, even though Airbus will incur development costs for the A330neo from 2015 to 2017, with an impact of around 70 basis points on the group's 2015 return-on-sales target.

"We were convinced we were doing that at an acceptable price and getting good value out of it for our shareholders," Enders said. "I think we've struck the right balance."

Responding to Boeing criticism of the revamped jet, he said that Boeing had also predicted re-engined version of its A320 wasn't going to sell.

"Our competitor's reaction from the A320 was that this was just a flash in the pan, but today we've sold over 3,000 of the A320neos so far," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)