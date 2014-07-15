版本:
AIRSHOW-Airbus gets $11.8 bln order from SMBC Aviation

July 15 Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital said it had placed an order worth $11.8 billion with Airbus Group NV for 115 aircraft.

The firm order is for 110 A320neo and five A320ceo aircraft, SMBC said in a statement on Tuesday.

SMMBC said it would announce its engines selection at a later date. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Ted Kerr)
