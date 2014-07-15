AIRSHOW-Airbus gets $11.8 bln order from SMBC Aviation

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital said it had placed an order worth $11.8 billion with Airbus Group NV for 115 aircraft.
The firm order is for 110 A320neo and five A320ceo aircraft, SMBC said in a statement on Tuesday.
SMMBC said it would announce its engines selection at a later date. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms