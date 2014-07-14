版本:
AIRSHOW-Air Lease Corp becomes launch customer for Airbus A330neo

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 U.S. aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp became the launch customer for Airbus' revamped A330 model on Monday with a memorandum of understanding for 25 A330-900neo aircraft.

Air Lease Corp also announced a firm order for 60 A321neo aircraft.

Airbus said the Air Lease Corp order was worth $14.1 billion. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)
