AIRSHOW-Alcoa signs $1.1 bln supply deal with Pratt & Whitney

July 14 Alcoa Inc said it signed a 10-year supply agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, for $1.1 billion.

As part of the deal, Alcoa will supply key parts for Pratt & Whitney's engines, including forging for aluminum fan blade for jet engines, the company said. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
