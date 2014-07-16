AIRSHOW-South Korea's Asiana signs 10-year maintenance deal with UTC

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines has expanded its maintenance ties with UTC Aerospace Systems with a 10-year deal involving the evacuation slides aboard the airline's Airbus A380 superjumbos.

The Comprehensive Accessory Repair and Exchange (C.A.R.E.) program was announced at the Farnborough Airshow and includes maintenance, repair and overhaul support services for multiple evacuation system components on six aircraft.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. , already supports air management systems and electric power on Asiana's Airbus and Boeing aircraft, engine accessories and landing gears.

Seoul-headquartered Asiana Airlines operates 14 domestic and 90 international passenger routes as well as 27 cargo routes with a fleet of more than 80 aircraft. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)