AIRSHOW-Myanmar's Myanma Airways signs for 6 ATR 72-600s, 6 options

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Myanmar's Myanma Airways has signed a deal with ATR for six new-generation ATR 72-600s and taken options for six additional aircraft, the turboprop planemaker said on Wednesday.

The state-owned national airline, soon to be renamed Myanmar National Airlines, plans to expand in the region and beyond and also plans to introduce 10 Boeing 737-800 and 737-Max 8 aircraft. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)