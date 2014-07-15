AIRSHOW-Boeing, Air Lease in 26-plane order for 777-300ER, 737 MAX

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Boeing announced a 26-plane deal with lessor Air Lease Corp on Tuesday including six of the wide-body 777-300ER model and 20 of the smaller 737 MAX 8.
Air Lease Corp chairman and chief executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said the company had already lined up three airlines to take the six 777-300ER jets.
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms