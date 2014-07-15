版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 17:23 BJT

AIRSHOW-Boeing, Air Lease in 26-plane order for 777-300ER, 737 MAX

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Boeing announced a 26-plane deal with lessor Air Lease Corp on Tuesday including six of the wide-body 777-300ER model and 20 of the smaller 737 MAX 8.

Air Lease Corp chairman and chief executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said the company had already lined up three airlines to take the six 777-300ER jets.

(Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)
