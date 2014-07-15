AIRSHOW-Leasing company CIT orders 10 Boeing 787-9 planes

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. leasing company CIT said on Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow that it had ordered 10 of Boeing's 787-9 Dreamliner planes.
The deal is worth about $2.5 billion at list prices.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Jason Neely)
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms