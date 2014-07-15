版本:
AIRSHOW-Leasing company CIT orders 10 Boeing 787-9 planes

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. leasing company CIT said on Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow that it had ordered 10 of Boeing's 787-9 Dreamliner planes.

The deal is worth about $2.5 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Jason Neely)
