AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20 year forecast for new aircraft demand

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 The world's
airlines will need 39,620 new aircraft worth $5.9 trillion over
the next 20 years, U.S. planemaker Boeing forecast on
Monday, up 4.1 percent on its estimate last year.
This will be driven largely by the growth of low-cost
carriers and emerging markets, Boeing said on the first day of
Britain's Farnborough Airshow.
The company said 28,140 new single-aisle airplanes such as
its Boeing 737 and rival Airbus' A320 will be delivered
in the 20 years to 2035, up 5 percent from its forecast last
year.
Airlines will need 9,100 widebody planes such as Boeing's
787 and 777 models, with the company saying a wave of
replacement demand will come in the 2021-2028 time-frame.
Large widebody planes like its four-engined 747-8 and
Airbus' A380 will account for only 530 deliveries, said Boeing.
Analysts have predicted a slowdown in aircraft purchases
after Boeing and Airbus booked a record numbers of orders over
the last few years.
Falling oil prices also mean airlines are likely to keep
older less fuel-efficient planes in their fleets for longer than
before, given the lower operating costs.
Boeing, however, predicts passenger traffic will grow by 4.8
percent over the next two decades and that will help to double
the global commercial aircraft fleets in that time.
"Despite recent events that have impacted the financial
markets, the aviation sector will continue to see long-term
growth with the commercial fleet doubling in size," said Randy
Tinseth, vice president of marketing, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes, in a statement.
There will be 15,130 deliveries to Asia, the largest
geographic segment, said Boeing.
Low-cost carriers and full-service airlines have been adding
planes and increasing services to cater for demand from a rising
middle class in Asia eager for both leisure and business travel.
North America will account for 8,330 new deliveries and
Europe 7,570 new aircraft, said Boeing.
Boeing also forecast demand for 930 new freighters and 1,440
converted freighters on the back of a projected 4.2 percent
annual growth in cargo traffic.
