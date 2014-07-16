AIRSHOW-China's Hainan Airlines plans to buy 50 Boeing planes

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 China's Hainan Airlines said on Wednesday it planned to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes worth $5.1 billion at list prices.
The deal was announced on day three of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
* Generac Holdings Inc- maintaining our prior guidance for full-year 2017
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices.