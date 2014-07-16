版本:
AIRSHOW-China's Hainan Airlines plans to buy 50 Boeing planes

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 China's Hainan Airlines said on Wednesday it planned to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes worth $5.1 billion at list prices.

The deal was announced on day three of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
