2014年 7月 16日

AIRSHOW-Boeing says Qatar Airways finalizes $18.9 bln deal

July 16 Boeing Co said Qatar Airways finalized an order for 50 777-9Xs wide-body jets, worth $18.9 billion at current list prices.

The Gulf carrier has also agreed to rights to buy 50 additional 777-9X jets. If the rights are exercised, Qatar Airways' 777X order would increase to 100 airplanes, valued at $37.7 billion at list prices, Boeing said in a statement.

Qatar Airways also plans to order four 777 Freighters with an option for four more, which will have a combined value of $2.4 billion at list prices, Boeing said. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
