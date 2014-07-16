版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 16日 星期三 18:56 BJT

AIRSHOW-Boeing, China's Hainan finalizing deal for 50 737 MAX 8 jets

July 16 Boeing Co is finalizing terms with China's Hainan Airlines Co Ltd for the sale of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets worth $5.1 billion at current list prices.

The agreement will have to be approved by the Chinese government, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
