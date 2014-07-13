版本:
Boeing looking at higher-capacity 737 airplane

LONDON, July 13 Boeing is studying a new minor model of its best-selling 737 passenger jet with 11 extra seats aimed especially at low-cost carriers, the head of its planemaking division said.

The new variant will hold 200 passengers which is 11 more than the company's most popular narrowbody model, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said.

The company does not see any immediate risks of a downturn in the aircraft market, he told journalists on the eve of the Farnborough Airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)
