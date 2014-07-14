AIRSHOW-Boeing says comfortable with range in wake of Airbus revamp plan

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 U.S. planemaker Boeing said it was comfortable with its range of aircraft when asked about the impact of European rival Airbus and its high-profile announcement that it would revamp its A330 jet.

"We are very comfortable with our product line up in terms of efficiency and what value we bring to the market place," Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Ray Conner said at a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

"I feel comfortable that we have the right machine in every market segment."

He also said Boeing expected demand for cargo aircraft to pick up as it gave an upbeat assessment of future demand for planes.

Airbus kicked off the Farnborough Airshow on Monday with confirmation it would sell revamped versions of its A330 wide-body jet powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and offering 14 percent fuel savings. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)