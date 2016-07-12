版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 17:46 BJT

AIRSHOW-Boeing says Kunming signs MOU for 10 737 MAX jets

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Boeing said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding for Kunming Airlines to buy 10 737 MAX 7 planes.

The U.S. planemaker said the deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, was worth $660 million at list prices.

(Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐