AIRSHOW-Boeing defense CEO says always looking at M&A opportunities

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Boeing Co's defense division is continuing to look at bolt-on acquisitions across its various business areas, and particularly in the services business, Leanne Caret, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said on Sunday.

Caret did not comment directly when asked if Boeing was also looking at larger acquisitions, but said the company was always studying possible opportunities to expand its business. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)