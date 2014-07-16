版本:
AIRSHOW-Boeing finalises 2 orders for 787-9 planes with Israel's MG Aviation

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Boeing finalised two orders for 787-9 Dreamliner planes with lessor MG Aviation Limited at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday, in a deal worth $499 million at list prices.

MG ordered two 787-9s in 2006 and now has four unfilled 787-9s orders.

The company is part of Jordache Enterprises, a conglomerate that also operates Arkia Israeli Airlines based in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)
