AIRSHOW-Boeing finalises 2 orders for 787-9 planes with Israel's MG Aviation

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Boeing finalised two orders for 787-9 Dreamliner planes with lessor MG Aviation Limited at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday, in a deal worth $499 million at list prices.
MG ordered two 787-9s in 2006 and now has four unfilled 787-9s orders.
The company is part of Jordache Enterprises, a conglomerate that also operates Arkia Israeli Airlines based in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
* Generac Holdings Inc- maintaining our prior guidance for full-year 2017
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices.