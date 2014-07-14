AIRSHOW-China's Okay Airlines orders Boeing 737 planes

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Boeing said on Monday that China's Okay Airlines had ordered six 737 MAX 8 planes and four 737-800 aircraft, worth $980 million at list prices.
The U.S. planemaker also said Okay would convert a previous order for five 737-800 planes into the larger 737-900ER, becoming the first Chinese airline to operate the 180-215-seat aircraft.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.