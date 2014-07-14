版本:
AIRSHOW-China's Okay Airlines orders Boeing 737 planes

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Boeing said on Monday that China's Okay Airlines had ordered six 737 MAX 8 planes and four 737-800 aircraft, worth $980 million at list prices.

The U.S. planemaker also said Okay would convert a previous order for five 737-800 planes into the larger 737-900ER, becoming the first Chinese airline to operate the 180-215-seat aircraft.

