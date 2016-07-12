版本:
AIRSHOW-TUI finalises $1.4 bln order for Boeing planes

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 European travel group TUI AG has finalised an order with U.S. planemaker Boeing to buy 10 737 MAX 8 jets and one 787-9 Dreamliner, the companies said on Tuesday.

They said the deal was worth $1.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for one additional 787-9. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

