AIRSHOW-TUI finalises $1.4 bln order for Boeing planes

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 European travel group TUI AG has finalised an order with U.S. planemaker Boeing to buy 10 737 MAX 8 jets and one 787-9 Dreamliner, the companies said on Tuesday.
They said the deal was worth $1.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for one additional 787-9. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.