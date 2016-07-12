版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:40 BJT

AIRSHOW-Boeing finalises deal for Russia's Volga-Dnepr to buy 20 747-8 freighters

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Boeing said on Tuesday it had finalised terms for a deal under which Russian heavy cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr will acquire 20 747-8 freighters.

The deal includes four aircraft that have already been delivered, the companies said at the Farnborough Airshow.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐