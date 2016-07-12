AIRSHOW-Boeing finalises deal for Russia's Volga-Dnepr to buy 20 747-8 freighters

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Boeing said on Tuesday it had finalised terms for a deal under which Russian heavy cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr will acquire 20 747-8 freighters.
The deal includes four aircraft that have already been delivered, the companies said at the Farnborough Airshow.
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.