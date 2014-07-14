版本:
AIRSHOW-Bombardier signs pact with Chinese carrier for 20 CSeries

July 14 Bombardier Inc said it had signed an agreement with Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd for 20 of its CSeries jetliners.

The order, if confirmed, would be worth $1.28 billion, Bombardier said.

The Canadian aircraft maker has also received an order for two CSeries jetliners from Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services LLC for about $154 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
