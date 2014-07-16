AIRSHOW-Bombardier tops 500 deals for Q400 and for CSeries

BRIEF-KKR & CO qtrly net income per unit $0.52
* KKR & CO LP says aum was $137.6 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of $8.0 billion, compared to aum of $129.6 billion as of december 31, 2016
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Wednesday reached the 500 mark for deals for its Q400 turboprop model and for its CSeries airliner with three contracts announced at the Farnborough Airshow.
Thailand's Nok Air firmed up two orders for the Q400 while an existing African customer signed a letter of intent for five CSeries planes.
Another undisclosed customer added to its buying with seven conditional orders for the CSeries and six purchase rights. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Potashcorp reports first-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share